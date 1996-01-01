Which statement regarding DNA packing in eukaryotic cells is false?
A
Highly packed heterochromatin is generally transcriptionally inactive.
B
Euchromatin is more condensed than heterochromatin.
C
DNA wraps around histone proteins to form nucleosomes.
D
Chromatin structure can influence gene expression.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between euchromatin and heterochromatin. Euchromatin is generally less condensed and transcriptionally active, while heterochromatin is more condensed and transcriptionally inactive.
Step 2: Recall that DNA wraps around histone proteins to form nucleosomes, which are the fundamental units of chromatin structure.
Step 3: Recognize that chromatin structure, including the degree of condensation, can influence gene expression by controlling access to DNA for transcription machinery.
Step 4: Analyze the given statements and identify which one contradicts the known facts about chromatin. Specifically, check the statement about euchromatin being more condensed than heterochromatin.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming euchromatin is more condensed than heterochromatin, because in reality, euchromatin is less condensed.
Watch next
Master Interacting Genes Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia