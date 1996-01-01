What is the structure that holds together the two sister chromatids that form a chromosome?
A
Spindle fiber
B
Centromere
C
Telomere
D
Kinetochore
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chromosome consists of two identical sister chromatids joined together after DNA replication.
Recall that the structure responsible for holding these sister chromatids together is a specific region on the chromosome.
Identify the centromere as the constricted region where the two sister chromatids are physically connected.
Differentiate the centromere from other structures: spindle fibers are involved in chromosome movement, telomeres protect chromosome ends, and kinetochores are protein complexes assembled on the centromere.
Conclude that the centromere is the correct structure that holds the two sister chromatids together to form a chromosome.
