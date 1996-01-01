Why is it important that human chromosomes have many origins of replication?
A
Because many origins are needed to initiate transcription of all genes simultaneously.
B
Because multiple origins allow the large amount of DNA in human chromosomes to be replicated quickly and efficiently during S phase.
C
Because multiple origins ensure that only one strand of DNA is replicated at a time.
D
Because having many origins prevents mutations from occurring during DNA replication.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of origins of replication: Origins of replication are specific sequences in the DNA where the process of DNA replication begins.
Recognize the size of human chromosomes: Human chromosomes contain a very large amount of DNA, which would take a long time to replicate if replication started from only one origin.
Explain why multiple origins are necessary: Having many origins of replication allows replication to start simultaneously at multiple points along the chromosome, speeding up the overall replication process.
Clarify the difference between replication and transcription: Origins of replication are involved in DNA replication, not transcription, so they do not initiate gene transcription.
Summarize the importance: Multiple origins ensure that the entire genome is copied efficiently within the limited time of the S phase, maintaining proper cell function and division.
