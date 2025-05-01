Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
In the context of semiconservative DNA replication, which structural feature of DNA most directly enables each parental strand to serve as a template for synthesis of a new complementary strand?
Complementary base pairing between the two antiparallel strands held together by hydrogen bonds that can be separated
Covalent bonding between the two strands that permanently stabilizes the double helix
The triple-helix structure of DNA that provides three templates for copying
The presence of uracil in DNA allowing flexible pairing during replication
Understand the concept of semiconservative DNA replication: each of the two parental DNA strands serves as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand, resulting in two DNA molecules each containing one old and one new strand.
Identify the structural features of DNA that allow the two strands to separate and serve as templates. Focus on the nature of the bonds between the strands and how they can be broken and reformed.
Recall that DNA strands are antiparallel and held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases (adenine pairs with thymine, and guanine pairs with cytosine). These hydrogen bonds are weak enough to be broken during replication, allowing strand separation.
Recognize that covalent bonds form the backbone of each individual strand and are not broken during replication, so they do not enable strand separation or template function.
Conclude that the key feature enabling each parental strand to serve as a template is the complementary base pairing held together by hydrogen bonds that can be separated, allowing the replication machinery to read each strand and synthesize a new complementary strand.
