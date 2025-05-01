Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of semiconservative DNA replication, what does it mean that DNA replication is semiconservative?
A
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
B
The parental double helix remains intact, and an entirely new double helix is synthesized separately.
C
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two newly synthesized strands and no parental DNA.
D
Each daughter DNA molecule is a patchwork of old and new DNA segments within each strand due to template switching.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of DNA replication: DNA replication is the process by which a cell copies its DNA before cell division, ensuring each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
Recall the three models proposed for DNA replication: conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive. Each model predicts a different pattern of how parental and new DNA strands are distributed in daughter molecules.
Define semiconservative replication: In this model, each of the two daughter DNA molecules consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand. This means the parental double helix separates, and each strand serves as a template for a new complementary strand.
Contrast semiconservative replication with other models: The conservative model suggests the parental double helix remains intact and an entirely new double helix is synthesized separately, while the dispersive model suggests each strand is a patchwork of old and new DNA segments.
Conclude that semiconservative replication means each daughter DNA molecule retains one parental strand paired with one new strand, preserving half of the original DNA in each molecule.
