The six nucleotides preceding the start codon and the first nucleotide after the start codon in eukaryotes exhibit strong sequence conservation as determined by the percentages of nucleotides in the to positions and the position (see Problem 34). Use the data given in the table for Problem 35 to determine the seven nucleotides that most commonly surround the start in vertebrates.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
11. Translation
The Genetic Code
Multiple Choice
Using the codon chart, which mRNA codon codes for the amino acid methionine in eukaryotes?
A
UAA
B
AUG
C
GGA
D
UAG
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the genetic code is read in triplets of nucleotides called codons, each coding for a specific amino acid or a stop signal during translation.
Understand that methionine is unique because it is the amino acid that corresponds to the start codon in eukaryotic mRNA, signaling the beginning of protein synthesis.
Using the codon chart, identify the codon that codes for methionine. This codon is also known as the start codon.
Look for the codon AUG on the mRNA codon chart, which is the codon that specifies methionine in eukaryotes.
Confirm that the other codons listed (UAA and UAG) are stop codons, which do not code for any amino acid, and GGA codes for glycine, not methionine.
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
The two gels illustrated contain dideoxynucleotide DNA-sequencing information for a wild-type segment and mutant segment of DNA corresponding to the N-terminal end of a protein. The start codon and the next five codons are sequenced.
Determine the amino acid sequences translated from these mRNAs.
Textbook Question
The two gels illustrated contain dideoxynucleotide DNA-sequencing information for a wild-type segment and mutant segment of DNA corresponding to the N-terminal end of a protein. The start codon and the next five codons are sequenced.
Write out the mRNA sequences encoded by each template strand, and underline the start codons.
The Genetic Code practice set
