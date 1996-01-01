Which of the following elements are major components of DNA's structure?
A
Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and phosphorus
B
Iron, copper, zinc, and manganese
C
Sulfur, chlorine, argon, and neon
D
Sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium
1
Recall the basic chemical composition of DNA, which is a nucleic acid made up of nucleotides.
Identify the elements that form the backbone and bases of DNA: the sugar-phosphate backbone contains carbon (C), hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and phosphorus (P), while the nitrogenous bases contain nitrogen (N) along with carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
Understand that elements like iron, copper, zinc, manganese, sulfur, chlorine, argon, neon, sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium are not structural components of DNA but may have other biological roles.
Recognize that the major elements in DNA are those that make up the nucleotides: carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and phosphorus.
Conclude that the correct answer includes carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and phosphorus as the major components of DNA's structure.
