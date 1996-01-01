Human genome (DNA) researchers have discovered that:
DNA replication in humans is semi-conservative, with each new DNA molecule containing one original and one newly synthesized strand.
Each human chromosome is replicated from a single origin of replication.
DNA replication in humans proceeds in a unidirectional manner from the origin.
DNA replication in humans occurs only during mitosis and not during meiosis.
Step 1: Understand the concept of DNA replication in humans. DNA replication is the process by which a cell duplicates its DNA before cell division, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical copy.
Step 2: Recall that DNA replication is semi-conservative, meaning each new DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand. This is a fundamental principle confirmed by experiments such as the Meselson-Stahl experiment.
Step 3: Consider the origin of replication in human chromosomes. Each human chromosome contains multiple origins of replication, not just a single one, to allow the large genome to be copied efficiently.
Step 4: Examine the directionality of DNA replication. In humans, replication is bidirectional from each origin, meaning replication forks move outward in both directions, not unidirectional.
Step 5: Understand the timing of DNA replication. DNA replication occurs during the S phase of the cell cycle, which is part of interphase, not during mitosis or meiosis themselves. Both mitosis and meiosis are processes of cell division that follow DNA replication.
