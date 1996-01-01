Which statement describes the correct order of steps leading to gene regulation by miRNAs in eukaryotic cells?
A
Processing by Dicer → transcription of miRNA gene → export to cytoplasm → processing by Drosha → incorporation into RISC → binding to target mRNA
B
Transcription of miRNA gene → export to cytoplasm → processing by Drosha → processing by Dicer → incorporation into RISC → binding to target mRNA
C
Transcription of miRNA gene → direct incorporation into RISC → processing by Dicer → export to cytoplasm → binding to target mRNA
D
Transcription of miRNA gene → processing by Drosha → export to cytoplasm → processing by Dicer → incorporation into RISC → binding to target mRNA
1
Step 1: Understand that miRNA genes are first transcribed in the nucleus to produce a primary miRNA (pri-miRNA) transcript. This is the initial step in miRNA biogenesis.
Step 2: The pri-miRNA is then processed by the Drosha enzyme (a nuclear RNase III enzyme) into a precursor miRNA (pre-miRNA), which is a shorter hairpin structure still located in the nucleus.
Step 3: The pre-miRNA is exported from the nucleus to the cytoplasm by exportin-5, allowing further processing to occur outside the nucleus.
Step 4: In the cytoplasm, the Dicer enzyme (another RNase III enzyme) processes the pre-miRNA into a mature miRNA duplex, which is about 22 nucleotides long.
Step 5: One strand of this miRNA duplex is incorporated into the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC), which then binds to target mRNAs to regulate their expression by either degrading the mRNA or inhibiting its translation.
