In blank______ cells, eukaryotic chromosomes occur in blank______.
A
diploid; pairs
B
polyploid; single copies
C
prokaryotic; circular structures
D
haploid; triplets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms involved. 'Diploid' cells have two sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, while 'haploid' cells have only one set. 'Polyploid' cells have more than two sets of chromosomes.
Step 2: Recall that eukaryotic chromosomes are linear and typically found in pairs in diploid cells, meaning each chromosome has a homologous partner.
Step 3: Recognize that prokaryotic cells do not have eukaryotic chromosomes; instead, they have a single circular DNA molecule.
Step 4: Analyze the options: 'diploid; pairs' correctly describes eukaryotic chromosomes occurring in pairs in diploid cells, while other options either mismatch cell types or chromosome structures.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct pairing is 'diploid; pairs' because eukaryotic chromosomes in diploid cells exist as homologous pairs.
