Because of its rapid turnaround time, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is commonly used in hospitals and laboratories as an aneuploid screen of cells retrieved from amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS). Chromosomes 13, 18, 21, X, and Y are typically screened for aneuploidy in this way. Explain how FISH might be accomplished using amniotic or CVS samples and why the above chromosomes have been chosen for screening.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms typically apply to eukaryotic chromosomes?
A
Contain histones
B
Located in the nucleoid
C
Circular
D
Linear
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of eukaryotic chromosomes. Eukaryotic chromosomes are typically linear DNA molecules associated with proteins called histones, which help in packaging the DNA into a compact structure.
Step 2: Recognize that histones are proteins around which DNA winds, forming nucleosomes. This is a key feature of eukaryotic chromosomes, distinguishing them from prokaryotic chromosomes.
Step 3: Identify the location of eukaryotic chromosomes. They are found inside the nucleus, not in the nucleoid, which is a region in prokaryotic cells where DNA is located.
Step 4: Note the shape of eukaryotic chromosomes. They are linear, unlike prokaryotic chromosomes, which are usually circular.
Step 5: Summarize that the terms 'contain histones' and 'linear' correctly describe eukaryotic chromosomes, while 'located in the nucleoid' and 'circular' are characteristics of prokaryotic chromosomes.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
499
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements best describes the structure of a eukaryotic chromosome?
24
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following terms is used to describe 'open chromatin' which is loosely packaged DNA?
652
views
3
rank
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations