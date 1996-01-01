Because of its rapid turnaround time, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is commonly used in hospitals and laboratories as an aneuploid screen of cells retrieved from amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS). Chromosomes 13, 18, 21, X, and Y are typically screened for aneuploidy in this way. Explain how FISH might be accomplished using amniotic or CVS samples and why the above chromosomes have been chosen for screening.