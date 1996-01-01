Human chromosome 5 and the corresponding chromosomes from chimpanzee, gorilla, and orangutan are shown here. Describe any structural differences you see in the other primate chromosomes in relation to the human chromosome.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements best describes the structure of a eukaryotic chromosome?
A
It consists of linear DNA molecules associated with histone proteins, forming a compact structure within the nucleus.
B
It is made up of linear DNA molecules without any associated proteins.
C
It contains only RNA and is not associated with any proteins.
D
It is composed of circular DNA molecules found freely in the cytoplasm.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that eukaryotic chromosomes are located inside the nucleus and are composed of DNA and proteins.
Recall that the DNA in eukaryotic chromosomes is linear, not circular, which distinguishes them from prokaryotic chromosomes.
Recognize that histone proteins play a crucial role in packaging and organizing the DNA into a compact structure called chromatin.
Note that the association of DNA with histones allows the chromosome to fit inside the nucleus and regulate gene expression.
Eliminate options that mention circular DNA, RNA-only composition, or lack of proteins, as these do not accurately describe eukaryotic chromosomes.
Textbook Question
603
views
Textbook Question
Because of its rapid turnaround time, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is commonly used in hospitals and laboratories as an aneuploid screen of cells retrieved from amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS). Chromosomes 13, 18, 21, X, and Y are typically screened for aneuploidy in this way. Explain how FISH might be accomplished using amniotic or CVS samples and why the above chromosomes have been chosen for screening.
499
views
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations