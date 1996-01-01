20. Quantitative Genetics
In Nicotiana, two inbred strains produce long (PL) and short (PS) corollas. These lines are crossed to produce F₁, and the F₁ are crossed to produce F₂ plants in which corolla length and variance are measured. The following table summarizes mean and variance of corolla length in each generation. Calculate H² for corolla length in Nicotiana. Generation Mean Corolla Length (mm) Variance PL 85.75 4.21 PS 43.15 2.89 F₁ 62.26 3.62 F₂ 67.37 38.10
