Which of the following statements correctly describes the role of crossing over during meiosis I?
A
Crossing over increases genetic diversity by exchanging genetic material between homologous chromosomes.
B
Crossing over only occurs during mitosis, not meiosis.
C
Crossing over causes sister chromatids to separate during meiosis I.
D
Crossing over prevents homologous chromosomes from separating during meiosis I.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that crossing over is a process that occurs during prophase I of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange segments of their genetic material.
Recognize that this exchange happens between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes, which creates new combinations of alleles and thus increases genetic diversity in the resulting gametes.
Recall that crossing over does not occur during mitosis; mitosis is a process of cell division that produces genetically identical daughter cells without exchanging genetic material.
Note that crossing over does not cause sister chromatids to separate; the separation of sister chromatids happens later during meiosis II, not meiosis I.
Understand that crossing over does not prevent homologous chromosomes from separating; instead, it facilitates proper alignment and recombination, but homologous chromosomes still separate during anaphase I of meiosis.
