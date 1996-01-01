Which process in eukaryotic gene regulation can produce different transcripts from the same gene?
A
Alternative splicing
B
DNA methylation
C
Histone acetylation
D
RNA interference
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that eukaryotic gene regulation involves multiple processes that control gene expression at different levels, including DNA modification, chromatin remodeling, RNA processing, and post-transcriptional regulation.
Recognize that DNA methylation and histone acetylation primarily affect gene expression by altering chromatin structure and accessibility, influencing whether a gene is transcribed or not.
Know that RNA interference regulates gene expression post-transcriptionally by degrading mRNA or inhibiting its translation, but it does not create different transcript variants from the same gene.
Focus on RNA processing mechanisms, particularly splicing, where introns are removed and exons are joined to form mature mRNA transcripts.
Identify alternative splicing as the process where different combinations of exons are joined or skipped, allowing a single gene to produce multiple distinct mRNA transcripts and thus different protein variants.
Watch next
Master Review of Regulation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia