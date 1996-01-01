Which of the following functions are characteristic of general transcription factors in eukaryotes?
A
They help position RNA polymerase II at the promoter region.
B
They modify histones to alter chromatin structure.
C
They act as enhancers to increase transcription from distant sites.
D
They catalyze the splicing of pre-mRNA.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the role of general transcription factors (GTFs) in eukaryotic transcription. GTFs are proteins that are essential for the initiation of transcription by RNA polymerase II. They help assemble the transcription machinery at the promoter region of a gene.
Step 2: Identify the key function of GTFs, which is to position RNA polymerase II correctly at the promoter. This involves recognizing specific DNA sequences in the promoter and forming a pre-initiation complex that allows transcription to begin.
Step 3: Differentiate GTFs from other regulatory proteins. For example, proteins that modify histones to alter chromatin structure are typically chromatin remodelers or histone modifiers, not GTFs.
Step 4: Recognize that enhancers and their binding proteins act at a distance to increase transcription but are not considered general transcription factors. They are part of the regulatory elements that modulate transcription levels.
Step 5: Understand that splicing of pre-mRNA is a post-transcriptional process carried out by the spliceosome, not by general transcription factors.
