Which of the following best describes a key feature of eukaryotic gene regulation?
A
Gene expression is regulated at multiple levels, including chromatin remodeling, transcription, and post-transcriptional modifications.
B
Gene regulation in eukaryotes occurs only at the level of DNA replication.
C
Eukaryotic gene regulation is primarily controlled by operons, similar to prokaryotes.
D
All genes in eukaryotes are expressed continuously without regulation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that eukaryotic gene regulation is a complex process that controls when and how genes are expressed in a cell.
Recognize that gene expression in eukaryotes is regulated at multiple levels, including chromatin remodeling (which affects DNA accessibility), transcriptional control (which determines if a gene is transcribed into RNA), and post-transcriptional modifications (which influence RNA processing and stability).
Recall that unlike prokaryotes, eukaryotes do not primarily use operons for gene regulation; instead, they use a variety of mechanisms involving enhancers, silencers, and transcription factors.
Note that gene regulation is not limited to DNA replication; it involves many stages from DNA to functional protein, ensuring genes are expressed only when needed.
Conclude that the best description of eukaryotic gene regulation is that it occurs at multiple levels, including chromatin remodeling, transcription, and post-transcriptional modifications.
