Why is DNA replication described as semiconservative?
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one parental (old) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Each daughter DNA molecule is composed entirely of newly synthesized DNA strands.
The parental DNA remains intact and a completely separate copy is made without using the original strands as templates.
Only one of the two parental DNA strands is replicated while the other remains unchanged and unpaired.
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is double-stranded, with two complementary strands running in opposite directions.
Recall the process of DNA replication: during replication, the two strands of the parental DNA molecule separate and serve as templates for the synthesis of new complementary strands.
Define semiconservative replication: each new DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Compare the semiconservative model to other models: in conservative replication, the original DNA molecule remains intact and a completely new molecule is made; in dispersive replication, the new DNA strands are mixtures of old and new DNA segments.
Conclude why DNA replication is semiconservative: because each daughter DNA molecule conserves one parental strand paired with one new strand, ensuring genetic continuity.
