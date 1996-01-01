An interesting procedure has been applied for assessing the chromosomal balance of potential secondary oocytes for use in human in vitro fertilization. Using fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), Kuliev and Verlinsky (2004) were able to identify individual chromosomes in first polar bodies and thereby infer the chromosomal makeup of 'sister' oocytes. Assume that when examining a first polar body you saw that it had one copy (dyad) of each chromosome but two dyads of chromosome 21. What would you expect to be the chromosomal 21 complement in the secondary oocyte? What consequences are likely in the resulting zygote, if the secondary oocyte was fertilized?