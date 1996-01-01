9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Development of Animal Gametes Practice Problems
6 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Spermatogenesis which occurs in the male's testes starts with the enlargement of a specific undifferentiated diploid germ cell referred to as:
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ______ cells are oocyte precursors that are formed by the reproduction of primordial germline cells through mitotic cell division.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
During meiosis of oogenesis, a cell that contains a nucleus separates from the oocyte. This cell is a non-functioning egg cell that usually cannot be fertilized. This cell is referred to as:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following shows the correct sequence of cell divisions taking place during spermatogenesis?