Assume that you were examining a first polar body and noted that it had one copy (dyad) of each chromosome except chromosome 21. Chromosome 21 was completely absent. What would you expect to be the chromosome 21 complement (only with respect to chromosome 21) in the secondary oocyte? What consequences are likely in the resulting zygote if the secondary oocyte was fertilized?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Development of Animal Gametes
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes gametes in animals?
A
Diploid cells that form tissues and organs during development
B
Specialized haploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, such as sperm and eggs
C
Hormones that regulate growth and differentiation
D
Proteins that catalyze metabolic reactions in cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of gametes: Gametes are reproductive cells involved in sexual reproduction.
Recall the ploidy of gametes: Gametes are haploid cells, meaning they contain one set of chromosomes (half the number found in diploid cells).
Identify the role of gametes: They combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote, which will develop into a new organism.
Differentiate gametes from other cell types: Diploid cells form tissues and organs, hormones regulate growth, and proteins catalyze reactions, but none of these describe gametes.
Conclude that gametes are specialized haploid cells such as sperm and eggs, which are essential for sexual reproduction.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
713
views
Textbook Question
Kuliev and Verlinsky (2004) state that there was a relatively high number of separation errors at meiosis I. In these cases the centromere underwent a premature division, occurring at meiosis I rather than meiosis II. Regarding chromosome 21, what would you expect to be the chromosome 21 complement in the secondary oocyte in which you saw a single chromatid (monad) for chromosome 21 in the first polar body? If this secondary oocyte was involved in fertilization, what would be the expected consequences?
508
views
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes a spermatid during the development of animal gametes?
17
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly represents the developmental sequence of erythrocytes in animals?
8
views
Multiple Choice
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n = 64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatogonium cells?
2026
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in primary oocyte cells?
705
views
1
rank
Development of Animal Gametes practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations