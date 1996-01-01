Kuliev and Verlinsky (2004) state that there was a relatively high number of separation errors at meiosis I. In these cases the centromere underwent a premature division, occurring at meiosis I rather than meiosis II. Regarding chromosome 21, what would you expect to be the chromosome 21 complement in the secondary oocyte in which you saw a single chromatid (monad) for chromosome 21 in the first polar body? If this secondary oocyte was involved in fertilization, what would be the expected consequences?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics51m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Development of Animal Gametes
Struggling with Genetics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly represents the developmental sequence of erythrocytes in animals?
A
Hemocytoblast → Proerythroblast → Erythroblast → Reticulocyte → Erythrocyte
B
Erythrocyte → Reticulocyte → Erythroblast → Proerythroblast → Hemocytoblast
C
Erythroblast → Hemocytoblast → Proerythroblast → Reticulocyte → Erythrocyte
D
Proerythroblast → Hemocytoblast → Erythroblast → Reticulocyte → Erythrocyte
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that erythrocytes (red blood cells) develop from multipotent stem cells in the bone marrow called hemocytoblasts (also known as hematopoietic stem cells). This is the starting point of the developmental sequence.
Step 2: Recognize that the hemocytoblast differentiates into a committed progenitor cell called the proerythroblast, which is the earliest recognizable precursor in the erythrocyte lineage.
Step 3: Know that the proerythroblast further matures into an erythroblast (also called normoblast), which undergoes several stages of maturation including hemoglobin synthesis and nuclear condensation.
Step 4: Identify that after the erythroblast stage, the cell ejects its nucleus and becomes a reticulocyte, an immature red blood cell that still contains some organelles and RNA.
Step 5: Finally, the reticulocyte matures into a fully functional erythrocyte (mature red blood cell) that circulates in the bloodstream, completing the developmental sequence.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
508
views
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes a spermatid during the development of animal gametes?
17
views
Multiple Choice
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n = 64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatogonium cells?
2026
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in primary oocyte cells?
705
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatids cells?
470
views
3
rank
Development of Animal Gametes practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations