Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a genotype (the allele combination for a gene) rather than a phenotype?
A
Brown eyes
B
C
Curly hair
D
Tall stature
Understand the difference between genotype and phenotype: A genotype refers to the genetic makeup or allele combination of an organism for a specific gene, while a phenotype is the observable physical trait or characteristic resulting from the genotype and environmental influences.
Identify the options given: 'Brown eyes', 'A a' (allele combination), 'Curly hair', and 'Tall stature'.
Recognize that 'Brown eyes', 'Curly hair', and 'Tall stature' describe observable traits, which are phenotypes.
Note that 'A a' represents a combination of alleles (one dominant 'A' and one recessive 'a'), which is the genotype for a gene.
Conclude that the example of a genotype among the options is the allele combination 'A a', as it directly represents the genetic information rather than the physical trait.
