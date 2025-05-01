Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In fundamental genetics, what term describes the alternate forms of a gene at the same locus?
A
Phenotypes
B
Chromatids
C
Codons
D
Alleles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA located at a specific position, called a locus, on a chromosome.
Recognize that genes can have different versions or variations, which are called alternate forms of the gene.
Learn that these alternate forms of a gene found at the same locus are known as alleles.
Differentiate alleles from other terms: Phenotypes refer to observable traits, chromatids are duplicated chromosome strands, and codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that code for amino acids.
Conclude that the correct term for alternate forms of a gene at the same locus is 'alleles'.
