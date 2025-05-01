Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In genetics, what is an allele?
A
An alternative version of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome
B
A gene that is always dominant over other genes at the same locus
C
A complete set of chromosomes in a haploid cell
D
A protein produced by the expression of multiple genes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a gene is a segment of DNA located at a specific position (locus) on a chromosome that codes for a particular trait.
Recognize that an allele refers to the different versions or variants of the same gene that can exist at the same locus on homologous chromosomes.
Note that alleles can differ in their DNA sequence, which may lead to variations in the trait they influence.
Distinguish alleles from other genetic concepts such as dominance (which describes how alleles interact), chromosome sets (which refer to the entire collection of chromosomes), and proteins (which are the products of gene expression).
Conclude that an allele is best defined as an alternative version of a gene found at a specific locus on a chromosome.
