Why is DNA often referred to as the "blueprint of life"?
Because it is the primary component of the cell membrane that determines cell shape
Because it directly catalyzes most metabolic reactions in the cell
Because it stores the hereditary instructions used to build proteins and regulate cellular functions through gene expression
Because it serves as the main energy storage molecule in organisms
Understand the role of DNA in living organisms: DNA contains the genetic information necessary for the development, functioning, and reproduction of all known living organisms and many viruses.
Recognize that DNA stores hereditary instructions: These instructions are encoded in the sequence of nucleotide bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine) and are passed from parents to offspring.
Know that DNA's instructions are used to build proteins: Through the processes of transcription and translation, DNA sequences are converted into messenger RNA and then into proteins, which perform most cellular functions.
Understand that proteins regulate cellular functions: Proteins act as enzymes, structural components, and signaling molecules, controlling the cell's activities and responses.
Conclude that DNA is called the 'blueprint of life' because it contains the essential information to build and maintain an organism, much like a blueprint guides the construction of a building.
