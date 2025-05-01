Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes semiconservative DNA replication?
A
One daughter DNA molecule is entirely parental, and the other daughter DNA molecule is entirely newly synthesized.
B
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
C
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two newly synthesized strands and no parental DNA.
D
Parental DNA strands break into segments that are randomly assembled with new DNA segments in each daughter molecule.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of DNA replication: DNA replication is the process by which a cell copies its DNA before cell division, ensuring each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
Recall the three models of DNA replication proposed historically: conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive replication.
Define semiconservative replication: In this model, each of the two daughter DNA molecules consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Compare the given statements to the semiconservative model: Identify which statement matches the idea that each daughter DNA molecule has one parental and one new strand.
Conclude that the correct description of semiconservative replication is the statement that says each daughter DNA molecule contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
