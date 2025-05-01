Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In the context of semiconservative DNA replication, what does it mean that DNA replication is semiconservative?
A
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
B
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two original (parental) strands and no newly synthesized strands.
C
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two newly synthesized strands and none of the original strands.
D
The parental DNA molecule remains intact, and a completely separate copy is produced with two newly synthesized strands.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of DNA replication: DNA replication is the process by which a cell copies its DNA before cell division, ensuring each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
Recall the three models of DNA replication proposed historically: conservative, semiconservative, and dispersive replication.
Define semiconservative replication: In this model, each of the two strands of the original DNA molecule serves as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand.
Explain the outcome of semiconservative replication: Each daughter DNA molecule consists of one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand, preserving half of the original molecule in each copy.
Contrast with other models: Conservative replication would produce one molecule with both original strands and one with both new strands, while dispersive replication would produce strands with interspersed old and new DNA segments.
Watch next
Master Semiconservative Replication with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia