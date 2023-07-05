Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsComparative Genomics
2:11 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook Question

Researchers have compared candidate loci in humans and rats in search of loci in the human genome that are likely to contribute to the constellation of factors leading to hypertension [Stoll, M., et al. (2000). Genome Res. 10:473–482]. Through this research, they identified 26 chromosomal regions that they consider likely to contain hypertension genes. How can comparative genomics aid in the identification of genes responsible for such a complex human disease? The researchers state that comparisons of rat and human candidate loci to those in the mouse may help validate their studies. Why might this be so?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
15
Was this helpful?
4:55m

Watch next

Master Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:55
Overview
Kylia Goodner
47
1
01:49
Humans, Mice, and Chimps
Kylia Goodner
38
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.