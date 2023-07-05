Homology can be defined as the presence of common structures because of shared ancestry. Homology can involve genes, proteins, or anatomical structures. As a result of 'descent with modification,' many homologous structures have adapted different purposes.
List three anatomical structures in vertebrates that are homologous but have different functions.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner