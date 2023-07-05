Two theoretical genetic strains of a virus (a⁻b⁻c⁻ and a⁺b⁺c⁺) were used to simultaneously infect a culture of host bacteria. Of 10,000 plaques scored, the following genotypes were observed. Determine the genetic map of these three genes on the viral chromosome. Decide whether interference was positive or negative.
a⁺ b⁺ c⁺ 4100 a⁻ b⁺ c⁻ 160
a⁻ b⁻ c⁻ 3990 a⁺ b⁻ c⁺ 140
a⁺ b⁻ c⁻ 740 a⁻ b⁻ c⁺ 90
a⁻ b⁺ c⁺ 670 a⁺ b⁺ c⁻ 110
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
48
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Plaques and Experiments with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner