Genetics5. Genetics of Bacteria and VirusesBacteriophage Genetics
Problem 14b
Textbook Question

The bacteriophage genome consists of many genes encoding proteins that make up the head, collar, tail, and tail fibers. When these genes are transcribed following phage infection, how are these proteins synthesized, since the phage genome lacks genes essential to ribosome structure?

Verified Solution
