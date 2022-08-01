Okay so translation termination. So where we left off is those T. R. And S. Are being fed through those ribosomes sites and now we're ready to terminate. And so how do we tell the ribosomes to stop translating. I mean that ribosomes just going and it's just having a great time. It's just going we I'm translating but we want to stop it. And so termination is controlled through stock code ins and proteins called release factors. So we know what stop code ons are. We talked about them before they're these ones here and that. I'm highlighting what our release factors. We'll release factors are proteins that can recognize stock code on. So they kind of like survey the M. RNA and they say oh where's the stock code on And when they find 21 what happens is a release factor binds to that stock code on. So now we have a release release factor is a protein it's bound to that stock coat on and our rivals um is just translating. It's just go and go and go and go and go on. But eventually it's gonna hit a stock coat on. And what happens when it does that release factor is there then um the release factor comes in and it binds to the ribosomes and blocks the T. RNA from getting in. So if it's and they can't get in the zone and a release factor is then the ribosomes says hey this is a release factor. I don't need to continue anymore. And through GTP hydraulic sis for the energy for this process. It terminates. It says okay translation stops. I'm not going to worry about this. There's a release factor here. I don't need to continue. So that's exactly what happens. So here we can see there is a river zone here. You can see that it's coming in and this release factor was on the stock coat on and that's the ribosomes said, Hey, I don't need to be here anymore. So I'm just gonna release and that is how translation is terminated. So with that, let's move on.

