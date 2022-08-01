Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about translation. Okay so translation is the process of turning in the RNA into a protein. And so there are three steps the initiation, the elongation and the termination. So this video we're gonna focus on initiation. The next one will focus on elongation. And then the last or one of the last ones we'll talk about termination. So when we think about translation initiation we need to think about two ways that that's initiated. The first is how pro carry optic cells do it. And the second is how eukaryotic cells do it because it's different of course. So pro periodic sell translation initiation requires specific sequences. So what are those sequences? Well the main one is going to be the Shine del Garneau sequence and this sequence is going to be upstream. So right before the code on the initiation code on the one that's going to start translation. And so and what it is is when the initiator T. RNA, which we're going to talk about soon. So T RNA is going to be really responsible for recruiting the ribosomes and all sorts of things. So so the initial there's a really special one called an initiator T. RNA. And it binds to the shine or it binds to the starch coat on but it knows where to bind because of the Shine del Garneau sequence. So the Shine del Garneau sequences saying, hey initiator. Trn a your start code ons here. And so it says okay I'm coming let me go to the start code on. So the Shine del Garneau sequences letting the T. RNA know where it needs to go. So another factor that is required are proteins of course. And in um pro chaotic cells these are called initiator factors. You may see them as I. F. For short and there's I. F. One, I have to I. F. Three. And these proteins just sort of settle everything in. They say initiation is going to start here. Let me get everything oriented correctly. That's what those proteins do. So that's pro periodic transcript translation with the Shine del Garneau sequence. Eukaryotic translation initiation requires much more many more proteins than pro periodic. So the first thing is is that in eukaryotic translation, the M. R. N. A. Isn't just so in pro periodic cells when the M. RNA is transcribed, it's translated pretty immediately after in eukaryotic cells. That's not the case when the M. RNA is transcribed, it didn't undergo some processing before it ends up being translated. And so the M. RNA for eukaryotic cells exist in the cytoplasm. And because it's just been sitting out there for a little while, it's gone through some processing, it's kind of folded in on itself and a bunch of proteins has bounded. So already it starts out more complicated because there's a ton of proteins. There's the secondary structures where the M. RNA is folded in on itself. And so when translation initiation begins, there's already a lot of proteins there and those proteins either need to be removed or reoriented. So translation can occur. So some of the first things that happen in tran translation initiation for eukaryotic cells are initiation factors now in pro chorionic cells those were called I. F. But in eukaryotic cells is called E I F. So you add that E. For eukaryotic and instead of 12 and three in eukaryotic, it's four A B N C. Or A B. And G. So E F F four E I F E I F E E I F G. And so what these initiation factors do is they say, hey that M. RNA needs to be translated. So what do I need to do? I need to bind to the five prime cap. Remember that the RNA has been processed with that cap? So they come in, they bind to that cap. They say hey all you other proteins need to leave because I gotta we gotta get translation started. So it kicks all these other proteins off and it exposes the M. RNA. And it says okay we're getting you ready for translation. So you don't need to be folded in, you don't need to be covered with protein. So let us come in clean you up, get you ready. So then whenever those initiation proteins have come in they've cleaned up the M. RNA, they've gotten the proteins off. What happens is we get an initiation complex which comes in attaches to the M. R. N. A. And looks for where translation is going to start and where translation starts is the start code on the A. U. G. Start code on. So we started out with that like complex M. RNA. That was covered in proteins. The initiation factors came in, cleaned it up the initiation complex bound to it and starts running across it. Looking for the A. U. G. Start caught on. And um when it finds it it can start initiating. Now there's one more sequence you need to know about for a eukaryotic initiation. And that's the Kozak sequence. So the Kozak sequence is a consensus sequence. Remember a consensus sequence isn't conserved. So it's not the exact same between different organisms but it's fairly similar between different organisms. So it's it's a really important sequence. It's been around for a while. So the Kozak sequence sits around the start code on and increases translation efficiency meaning that without the Kozak sequence your translation is just like gonna be half hazard about it. It's just gonna be like whatever when I get it done I'll get it done. Um But a Kozak sequence that is when it's there it is like ready to go it says I'm ready to translate. And so um I guess you can kind of think of the Kozak sequence is clutch if you're using clutch you're like ready to learn. And so the Kozak sequence is you when you're using clutch. So that's translation initiation. So we start out with that M. RNA folded. It gets cleaned up with the initiation factors. The initiation complex comes on, binds to it finds that start code on. And when it finds that start code on the initiator, T RNA is going to initiate translation. So what is the initiator? T. RNA? And how is it different? Well the initiator T. N. A. Is obviously going to start translation. And it's different between pro carry oats and you carry outs in pro carry oats. The T. RNA is attached to this chemical, the informal matthias me. So matthias nine here this word here, this is an amino acid and it is the amino acid associated with the start code on. So every protein always starts with a tiny but the initiation TR N. A. Is different because in pro carry out it starts with informal Metheny which is a special type of Athenian that's only used for initiation. And then you carry oats that T. R. N. A. Is attached to again a specialty RNA. But it looks like this, it's not the informal it's um a thiamine but it's a special initiator methionine which is where that like tiny little I comes in. So whenever the start coding has been found whether through this initiation complex and you carry oats or through the shines Garneau sequence. And pro carry outs when the initiator T RNA comes on, it initiates translation by adding this meth find special initiation Metheny. So here we have this is an example of you carry outs we know because it says E. I. F. So that's you carry out. So here we have our M. R. N. A. And our initiation factor has come in and it's helped clean up the M. R. N. A. We have our initiation complex that binds the M. RNA. Once it's been cleaned up and it scans looking for the A. U. G. Start code on. When it finds this, the T. R. N. A. Containing the special initiation Mazzini will come on and initiate translation. So that translation initiation, let's turn the page and get the translation elongation.

