Okay so now we're gonna talk about translation elongation. So when we left off before we were at the AU. G. Start code on. So the initiator tr N. A. Had come in. The A. G. Start caught on has been identified. The initiator T. RNA was there. The ribosome came and they're ready to get started. So the initiator T. RNA sitting in the ribosome and it's ready. But what happens is when it gets ready it just pauses for a second and then the ribosome is released and then it elongates and whenever it's released it goes it goes quickly. It's booking it down that M. RNA translating really as fast as that little ribosomes can go just go go go go go go go. So what do we need to know to talk about the elongation step of translation? Well the first thing we need to know that ribosomes have sites in them which we've talked about in other videos. They have the A site, the P site and the E site and they have different functions and we'll talk about which elongation steps in each function. And then there's a second group of proteins called elongation factors to really important ones are E. F. Two and E. F. G. And these factors they get their energy from GTP. So they come they break down GTP. They get their energy and what they do is they associate with the ribosomes they associate with the T. R. N. S. They associate with the M. RNA and they help this process. So they're just helper proteins that are like hey ribosomes I see you're translating, you're going pretty fast you need any help. And the ribosomes says yes and so they come in and help. So let's go through each of the steps. So we already have the initiator. Matheny and it's already on the initiator. Does has done its job and it's gone. So now what's the next T. RNA doing? So the next T RNA is binding to an elongation factor EF two which is bound to GTP that's where it gets its energy and that T. R. N. A enters into the a site of the river zone. When that T. R. N. A enters into that a site we get GTP is hydrolyzed and that means that it turns into G. D. G. D. P. That extra P. Is released and the E. F. Two is also released. So we had the T. RNA coming in with the elongation factor. The elongation factor helped it get in. Then once the T. RNA was there that the elongation factor didn't need to help it anymore. So it hydrolyzed its GDP and left. Then the T. R. N. A. Moves to the P. Site and this is where the amino acid is attached to the polyp peptide chain that's growing so it entered with the F two F two left, it moved to the p site it attaches its amino acid and then whenever it's in the P site the other elongation factor comes in and binds E. F. G. Says hey you need help getting out of the P site and the T. R. And I said yeah can you help me get out of this P site. And so the F. G. Says sure let me hide relies this GDP or GTP and then I'll get you to the E. So that's what it does. The E. F. G. Comes to the P. Site it hydra lies is its GTP. And that energy moves the T. RNA to the, so these elongation factors are binding to these T. RNA. Is there helping the trn a move from site to site? So the EF two helps to get into the A. The GTP hydraulic sis releases it. It moves to the p site when it's in the p site it needs to get to the E. Site. So the E. F. G. Comes in. E. F. G. Releases its energy and then it moves the T. RNA to the E. Site. So here we have an example, here's our rib zone with our sites, we have our T. N. T. RNA. Sitting here in the two different sites. This one's gonna be the p site because of the new polyp peptide chains. And these um E. F factors are gonna come in. They're gonna bind to the T. N. A. T. RNA at any kind of step and help it get to the next one. So for E. F. Two it's helping it get into the A. For E. F. G. is helping get to the so with that let's move on determination.

