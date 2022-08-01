Translation:Wobble Hypothesis

Okay. So now I want to talk to you about the wobble hypothesis. Now this is something that you may have heard about before in an intro biology class. But I want to mention again here in case you've never heard of it. And what the wobble hypothesis says is that the third nucleotide in a code on. So we have our 123. So this one here This one is less rigid than the first two. So what does that mean? It means that this is a code on. Right. And it encodes for an amino acid right? And A. T. RNA. And it does this because A T. RNA comes in says I can recognize I have an anti code on that's gonna bind to this code on and that and then I will give you my amino acid. But actually the wobble hypothesis says that the T. RNA is really concerned with the first, the first nucleotide and the second one. But the third one has a little bit more wiggle room or wobble room I guess. So the T. RNA comes in and it says and it says oh my first nucleotide matches perfectly. My second nucleotide matches perfectly. But we don't match with my third. The T RNA says good enough that's fine. So let me add my amino acid. And so the T. RNA compare with one more than one M. RNA sequence. As long as the first two nucleotides are a pair with the T. R. N. A. The third one doesn't always have to. Um and so why do we do this? Well because it allows for multiple cottons to code for the same amino acid because A T. RNA combined to say A. T. G. And A. T. C. Right? And that gives the same code on. Now I don't know off the top of my head if that's true. But this is just an example one that is true. Is this where G. A. G. Is the T. RNA. The anti code on. And the M. RNA is C. You see. Now this is a perfect pairing. Right? And that's going to allow for the amino acid losing to be given to the growing polyp peptide chain. But this one say the M. R. N. A. Is. See you you well this is not a perfect pairing G will not normally pair with you. Right? But that's okay. The T. RNA doesn't care and it still can provide lucy. Now one of the questions I get asked a lot with this is is can this third nucleotide be anything? And the answer is no there's actually specific complicated rules of what this third nucleotide can be to allow the T. RNA to bind. Um But I'm not it would take me like three hours to describe all the rules. So I'm not gonna go into all those rules but just know that there is some flexibility. Not 100% flexibility but there is some flexibility to this third nucleotide. And that the T RNA doesn't always have to match all three nucleotides perfectly. Just the first to the third one is sometimes a little bit more wiggly. So with that, let's move on.

