An inbred strain of plants has a mean height of 24 cm. A second strain of the same species from a different geographic region also has a mean height of 24 cm. When plants from the two strains are crossed together, the F₁ plants are the same height as the parent plants. However, the F₂ generation shows a wide range of heights; the majority are like the P₁ and F₁ plants, but approximately 4 of 1000 are only 12 cm high and about 4 of 1000 are 36 cm high.



How many gene pairs are involved?