Height in humans depends on the additive action of genes. Assume that this trait is controlled by the four loci R, S, T, and U and that environmental effects are negligible. Instead of additive versus nonadditive alleles, assume that additive and partially additive alleles exist. Additive alleles contribute two units, and partially additive alleles contribute one unit to height.



Can two individuals of moderate height produce offspring that are much taller or shorter than either parent? If so, how?