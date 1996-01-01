Describe the cytological observation that suggests that crossing over occurs during the first meiotic prophase.
Which of the following has mapping human genes not allowed DNA testing to accomplish?
The genes dumpy (dp), clot (cl), and apterous (ap) are linked on chromosome II of Drosophila. In a series of two-point mapping crosses, the following genetic distances were determined. What is the sequence of the three genes?
dp–ap: 42
dp–cl: 3
ap–cl: 39
A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.
Describe how the banding pattern of the island population chromosome most likely evolved from the mainland chromosome. What term or terms describe the difference between these chromosomes?
Drosophila melanogaster has one pair of sex chromosomes (XX or XY) and three pairs of autosomes, referred to as chromosomes II, III, and IV. A genetics student discovered a male fly with very short (sh) legs. Using this male, the student was able to establish a pure breeding stock of this mutant and found that it was recessive. She then incorporated the mutant into a stock containing the recessive gene black (b, body color located on chromosome II) and the recessive gene pink (p, eye color located on chromosome III). A female from the homozygous black, pink, short stock was then mated to a wild-type male. The F1 males of this cross were all wild type and were then backcrossed to the homozygous b, p, sh females. The F2 results appeared as shown in the following table. No other phenotypes were observed.
Based on these results, the student was able to assign short to a linkage group (a chromosome). Which one was it? Include your step-by-step reasoning.
Mapping Overview practice set
