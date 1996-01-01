4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage
Mapping Overview
- Multiple ChoiceWhich pair of genes is expected to have the highest recombination rate during meiosis?15views
- Multiple ChoiceIn the context of bacterial genetic mapping, what does it mean if the trp gene is said to be located at 26 minutes on the E. coli chromosome?27views
- Multiple ChoiceIn a genetic mapping experiment, the mean map distance between two genes is closest to which of the following values?21views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following has mapping human genes not allowed DNA testing to accomplish?23views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following steps is essential when using a three-factor cross to map the order and distances between genes on a chromosome?20views
- Multiple ChoiceA map distance of 23.6 between two genes indicates which of the following?25views
- Textbook Question
When designed matings cannot be conducted in an organism (for example, in humans), how do we learn that genes are linked, and how do we map them?410views
- Textbook Question
How do we know that sister chromatids undergo recombination during mitosis?414views
- Textbook Question
How do we know that crossing over results from a physical exchange between chromatids?488views
- Textbook Question
How do we know that specific genes are linked on a single chromosome, in contrast to being located on separate chromosomes?460views
- Textbook Question
How was it established experimentally that the frequency of recombination (crossing over) between two genes is related to the distance between them along the chromosome?692views
- Textbook Question
In a diploid species of plant, the genes for plant height and fruit shape are syntenic and separated by 18 m.u. Allele D produces tall plants and is dominant to d for short plants, and allele R produces round fruit and is dominant to r for oval fruit.
A plant with the genotype DR/dr produces gametes. Identify gamete genotypes, label parental and recombinant gametes, and give the frequency of each gamete genotype.710views
- Textbook Question
Write a short essay that discusses how crossing over can be detected and how the resultant data provide the basis of chromosome mapping.599views
- Textbook Question
Describe the cytological observation that suggests that crossing over occurs during the first meiotic prophase.745views
- Textbook Question
The genes dumpy (dp), clot (cl), and apterous (ap) are linked on chromosome II of Drosophila. In a series of two-point mapping crosses, the following genetic distances were determined. What is the sequence of the three genes?
dp–ap: 42
dp–cl: 3
ap–cl: 39893views