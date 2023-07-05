Comparisons between human and chimpanzee genomes indicate that a gene that may function as a wild-type or normal gene in one primate may function as a disease-causing gene in another [The Chimpanzee Sequencing and Analysis Consortium (2005). Nature 437:69–87]. For instance, the PPARG locus (regulator of adipocyte differentiation) is a wild-type allele in chimps but is clearly associated with Type 2 diabetes in humans. What factors might cause this apparent contradiction? Would you consider such apparent contradictions to be rare or common? What impact might such findings have on the use of comparative genomics to identify and design therapies for disease-causing genes in humans?
