Why is DNA replication described as semiconservative?
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two newly synthesized strands and no parental strands.
Each daughter DNA molecule contains two parental strands that separate from the original duplex and remain paired together.
Each daughter DNA molecule contains one parental (old) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
The parental DNA molecule remains completely intact, and an entirely new DNA molecule is synthesized separately.
Understand the concept of DNA replication: DNA replication is the process by which a cell copies its DNA before cell division, ensuring each daughter cell receives an identical set of genetic information.
Recall the structure of DNA: DNA is a double helix composed of two complementary strands, each serving as a template during replication.
Define semiconservative replication: In semiconservative replication, each of the two daughter DNA molecules contains one original (parental) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
Contrast semiconservative replication with other models: The conservative model suggests the parental DNA remains intact and a completely new molecule is made, while the dispersive model suggests both strands are mixtures of old and new DNA.
Explain why semiconservative replication is correct: Experimental evidence (e.g., Meselson-Stahl experiment) showed that after replication, DNA molecules consist of one old strand paired with one new strand, preserving half of the original molecule in each daughter DNA.
