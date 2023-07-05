Skip to main content
Genetics16. Transposable ElementsTransposable Elements in Eukaryotes
Problem 21
Textbook Question

In maize, a Ds or Ac transposon can alter the function of genes at or near the site of transposon insertion. It is possible for these elements to transpose away from their original insertion site, causing a reversion of the mutant phenotype. In some cases, however, even more severe phenotypes appear, due to events at or near the mutant allele. What might be happening to the transposon or the nearby gene to create more severe mutations?

Verified Solution
