In maize, a Ds or Ac transposon can alter the function of genes at or near the site of transposon insertion. It is possible for these elements to transpose away from their original insertion site, causing a reversion of the mutant phenotype. In some cases, however, even more severe phenotypes appear, due to events at or near the mutant allele. What might be happening to the transposon or the nearby gene to create more severe mutations?
Verified Solution
51s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
55
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Eukaryotic Transposable Elements with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner