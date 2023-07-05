Skip to main content
Problem 13c
Textbook Question

The two-hybrid method facilitates the discovery of protein–protein interactions. How does this technique work? Can you think of reasons for obtaining a false-positive result, that is, where the proteins encoded by two clones interact in the two-hybrid system but do not interact in the organism in which they naturally occur? Can you think of reasons you might obtain a false-negative result, in which the two proteins interact in vivo but fail to interact in the two-hybrid system?

Verified Solution
Master Proteomics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Proteomics
Kylia Goodner
