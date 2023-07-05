Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
3:26 minutes
Problem 32
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, a female fly is heterozygous for three mutations, Bar eyes (B), miniature wings (m), and ebony body (e). Note that Bar is a dominant mutation. The fly is crossed to a male with normal eyes, miniature wings, and ebony body. The results of the cross are as follows. 111 miniature 101 Bar, ebony 29 wild type 31 Bar, miniature, ebony 117 Bar 35 ebony 26 Bar, miniature 115 miniature, ebony Interpret the results of this cross. If you conclude that linkage is involved between any of the genes, determine the map distance(s) between them.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
249
Was this helpful?
9:09m

Watch next

Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:09
Mapping Genes
Kylia Goodner
326
2
5
03:04
Modern Mapping
Kylia Goodner
174
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.