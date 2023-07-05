In Drosophila, a female fly is heterozygous for three mutations, Bar eyes (B), miniature wings (m), and ebony body (e). Note that Bar is a dominant mutation. The fly is crossed to a male with normal eyes, miniature wings, and ebony body. The results of the cross are as follows.
111 miniature 101 Bar, ebony
29 wild type 31 Bar, miniature, ebony
117 Bar 35 ebony
26 Bar, miniature 115 miniature, ebony
Interpret the results of this cross. If you conclude that linkage is involved between any of the genes, determine the map distance(s) between them.
