A genetic study of an early onset form of heart disease identifies 10 families containing members with the condition. No clear dominant or recessive pattern of inheritance is evident, but an analysis of SNP markers for five families detects a strong association with a marker on chromosome 12, and genetic linkage analysis for the marker produces a lod score of 2.2.
What do the association and lod score results suggest about this genetic marker?
