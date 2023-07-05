Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageMapping Genes
3: minutes
Problem 31b
Textbook Question

A genetic study of an early onset form of heart disease identifies 10 families containing members with the condition. No clear dominant or recessive pattern of inheritance is evident, but an analysis of SNP markers for five families detects a strong association with a marker on chromosome 12, and genetic linkage analysis for the marker produces a lod score of 2.2.

What do the association and lod score results suggest about this genetic marker?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
9:09m

Watch next

Master Mapping Genes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:09
Mapping Genes
Kylia Goodner
326
2
5
03:04
Modern Mapping
Kylia Goodner
174
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.