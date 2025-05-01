- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the genotypic frequency of BB in the population?
Which of the following is NOT an assumption made when using the Hardy-Weinberg formula?
Which of the following formulas can be used to calculate heterozygote frequency in a population?
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the allele frequency of B in the population?
Compare and contrast the terms in each of the following pairs:
Population and gene pool
Consider rare disorders in a population caused by an autosomal recessive mutation. From the frequencies of the disorder in the population given, calculate the percentage of heterozygous carriers:
0.10
Consider rare disorders in a population caused by an autosomal recessive mutation. From the frequencies of the disorder in the population given, calculate the percentage of heterozygous carriers:
0.01