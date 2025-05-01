Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Genetics42m
- 2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance3h 37m
- 3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance2h 41m
- 4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage2h 28m
- 5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses1h 21m
- 6. Chromosomal Variation1h 48m
- 7. DNA and Chromosome Structure56m
- 8. DNA Replication1h 10m
- 9. Mitosis and Meiosis1h 34m
- 10. Transcription1h 0m
- 11. Translation58m
- 12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes1h 19m
- 13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes44m
- 14. Genetic Control of Development44m
- 15. Genomes and Genomics1h 50m
- 16. Transposable Elements47m
- 17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination1h 6m
- 18. Molecular Genetic Tools19m
- 19. Cancer Genetics29m
- 20. Quantitative Genetics1h 26m
- 21. Population Genetics50m
- 22. Evolutionary Genetics29m
6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Mutations: Aneuploidy
Multiple Choice
A species has 2n = 20. How many chromosomes will be found per mutant cell in an monosomic organism.
A
10
B
19
C
20
D
21
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of monosomy: Monosomy refers to the condition where an organism has one less chromosome than the normal diploid number.
Identify the normal diploid number of chromosomes: The problem states that the species has 2n = 20, meaning the normal diploid number is 20 chromosomes.
Determine the number of chromosomes in a monosomic organism: Since monosomy involves the loss of one chromosome, subtract one from the normal diploid number.
Calculate the number of chromosomes: Subtract 1 from the diploid number (20 - 1) to find the number of chromosomes in a monosomic cell.
Verify the calculation: Ensure that the subtraction is correct and that the concept of monosomy is applied accurately to arrive at the number of chromosomes in the mutant cell.
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