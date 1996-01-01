In the 1930s, scientists unified natural selection and genetics into the:
A
modern synthesis
B
central dogma
C
one gene-one enzyme hypothesis
D
chromosome theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: In the 1930s, scientists worked to combine the principles of natural selection from Darwinian evolution with the emerging field of genetics.
Recall key concepts: Natural selection explains how traits become more common in populations, while genetics explains how traits are inherited through genes.
Identify the term that represents the integration of these two fields: The 'modern synthesis' is the framework that unified Mendelian genetics with Darwinian natural selection.
Differentiate from other options: The 'central dogma' refers to the flow of genetic information (DNA to RNA to protein), the 'one gene-one enzyme hypothesis' relates to gene function, and the 'chromosome theory' explains how chromosomes carry genes.
Conclude that the correct term for the unification of natural selection and genetics in the 1930s is the 'modern synthesis'.
Watch next
Master Modern Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia