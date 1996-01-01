Which of the following mechanisms do cells primarily use to ensure that newly replicated DNA does not contain errors?
A
Random degradation of newly synthesized DNA strands
B
Proofreading activity of DNA polymerases during replication
C
Incorporation of RNA nucleotides into DNA
D
Inhibition of DNA replication enzymes after synthesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA replication must be highly accurate to prevent mutations and maintain genetic integrity.
Recognize that DNA polymerases have a built-in mechanism called proofreading, which allows them to detect and correct errors during DNA synthesis.
Know that proofreading involves the 3' to 5' exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase, which removes incorrectly paired nucleotides immediately after they are added.
Compare this mechanism to other options: random degradation is not a targeted error correction method, incorporation of RNA nucleotides is part of transcription or primer synthesis, and inhibition of enzymes after synthesis does not correct errors.
Conclude that the primary cellular mechanism to ensure error-free DNA replication is the proofreading activity of DNA polymerases during replication.
Watch next
Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia